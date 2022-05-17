Rep. Austin Scott to Newsmax: Biden, Democrats Showing Why They're Bad for America

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats have done a great job proving how bad they are for America, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Scott appeared on "National Report" and took notice of high voter turnout in this year's primary elections.

"That's telling that people want a different direction, and they understand that the policies of [President] Joe Biden,[Vice President] Kamala Harris, and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer have absolutely failed them,” Scott told host Emma Rechenberg.

"And as a Republican, I'm gonna tell you, I don't think that we could have proven to the citizens that the Democratic polices — the anti-energy, anti domestic energy production were gonna hurt them any better than Joe Biden and the Democratic Party did."

Scott was asked his thoughts on Biden blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the "Make America Great Again" movement for high inflation and rising gas prices in the U.S.

"They are desperately grasping at straws, is what they're doing," Scott said of the Democrats. "When you blame the issues inside the United States on what Vladimir Putin has done with Ukraine, it's absolute false narrative. They're grasping at straws.

"We are gonna see things globally, a potential world food shortage because of what Vladimir Putin's doing. We are seeing increased cost of fertilizer and other things because of what Vladimir Putin's doing, but to say that the current price of gasoline is Vladimir Putin's fault when Joe Biden is the one who canceled the Keystone pipeline and at the same time approved Vladimir Putin's pipeline, I mean, c'mon.

"Let's just be honest about what President Biden did to the American citizens when he canceled Keystone and what he did to the world when he approved Vladimir Putin's pipeline. So, Joe Biden did this. I'm not saying that the war in Ukraine is not gonna have an impact on America, but Joe Biden did this."

Scott said the U.S. economy was foremost on voters' minds.

"There's some other people that may be single-issue voters out there where an individual issue outside of the economy may drive their vote,” Scott said, "but for 90% of Americans I think that every time they fill up with fuel, every time they walk in a grocery store, or every time they go through a drive-thru, they're taking a big punch to the gut, and I think that is what is gonna drive them when they go to the polls to vote."

