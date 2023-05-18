×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: austin knudsen | newsmax | montana | tiktok

Austin Knudsen to Newsmax: Courts Need to Rule on TikTok Ban

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 04:21 PM EDT

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told Newsmax on Thursday that federal courts "need to get involved" and issue a ruling on the state's recent law banning TikTok.

Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a bill that bans TikTok from operating within the state, making it unlawful for either the Apple or Google app store to offer the app within the state. It does not impose any penalties on individuals in the state who use the app.

Knudsen said on "American Agenda" that "We're going to find out" if the bill will stand up to legal challenges, noting that "the governor signed the bill into law today and we've already got our first lawsuit filed, that was just handed to me across my desk about 20 minutes ago," which he said was filed "by a number of content creators, and I'm not so sure that the ACLU isn't also involved."

He continued, "we knew this was coming. This was absolutely part of our calculus. And I think there are some legitimate questions here that the federal courts need to get involved in."

Knudsen said, "There's First Amendment issues for sure, but there's definitely national-security implications, and we need some court guidance here."

He later said that "at the end of the day, I think we've crafted this thing well, we spent a lot of time researching both TikTok but also the constitutionality of our methodology here, and I think we're gonna be able to keep this thing held up."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told Newsmax on Thursday that federal courts "need to get involved" and issue a ruling on the state's recent law banning TikTok.
austin knudsen, newsmax, montana, tiktok
299
2023-21-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved