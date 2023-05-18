Austin Knudsen to Newsmax: Courts Need to Rule on TikTok Ban

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told Newsmax on Thursday that federal courts "need to get involved" and issue a ruling on the state's recent law banning TikTok.

Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a bill that bans TikTok from operating within the state, making it unlawful for either the Apple or Google app store to offer the app within the state. It does not impose any penalties on individuals in the state who use the app.

Knudsen said on "American Agenda" that "We're going to find out" if the bill will stand up to legal challenges, noting that "the governor signed the bill into law today and we've already got our first lawsuit filed, that was just handed to me across my desk about 20 minutes ago," which he said was filed "by a number of content creators, and I'm not so sure that the ACLU isn't also involved."

He continued, "we knew this was coming. This was absolutely part of our calculus. And I think there are some legitimate questions here that the federal courts need to get involved in."

Knudsen said, "There's First Amendment issues for sure, but there's definitely national-security implications, and we need some court guidance here."

He later said that "at the end of the day, I think we've crafted this thing well, we spent a lot of time researching both TikTok but also the constitutionality of our methodology here, and I think we're gonna be able to keep this thing held up."

