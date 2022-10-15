Michael Henry to Newsmax: NY AG James Won't Debate Me

New York attorney general candidate Michael Henry told Newsmax that the biggest sign of him overtaking New York's current attorney general Letitia James is that she won't debate him.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Henry said, "The polls are looking good. In the last 45 days, we've had two polls," indicating "a slight lead."

"Right now, we believe we're in a strong position to be able to win this race. It will obviously be tight, but ... the biggest piece of evidence that we are gaining the momentum is the fact she will not even respond to a debate request."

According to the latest Trafalgar Group poll for New York's attorney general, conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, Henry leads James 45.2% to 44.4%. Still, 10.2% of voters were undecided. And the margin of error for the poll was plus or minus 2.9% with a 95% confidence level.

Additionally, in terms of tough-on-crime policy, Henry said if elected, he would push to get rid of "cashless bail and many of these other pro-criminal policies."

"Second thing is working in conjunction with local district attorneys to make sure they have the resources they need.

"And then thirdly," Henry added, "I could introduce [bills] to the state Legislature to put policies into place to help get this crime crisis under control. Because we are in the midst of not only a crime crisis, we're in the midst of a corruption crisis and a cost of living crisis, and people cannot live like this anymore in the state of New York."