Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: ATF Does 'Not Have Authority to Make New Law'

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Saturday, 21 January 2023 12:30 PM EST

Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde decried on Newsmax the ATF's changing of a definition related to guns, saying that changing a definition is, by consequence, changing a law, and that's Congress's job.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland and ATF director Steve Dettelbach announced new regulations that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to new rules, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods, and registration. Adding a stabilizing brace to a pistol turns it into a short-barreled rifle, gun control proponents argue. Under the National Firearms Act (NFA), rifles are heavily regulated.

Speaking with "Wake Up America," Clyde says, "it's very troubling ... when the ATF decides to redefine a definition, then they are truly making new law, and the ATF does not have the authority to make [a] new law, that is ... the legislative branch — that's Congress."

Once the rule is published in the Federal Register, the congressman says he will introduce legislation so that it "will never be able to come back."

"It's just unacceptable that the ATF, tries to create new law," Clyde continued.

Information on the rule change can be found in the ATF's 293-page "Criteria for Firearms with Attached 'Stabilizing Braces.'"

Saturday, 21 January 2023 12:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

