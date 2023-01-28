Rep. Self to Newsmax: Is AT&T or DirecTV the Propaganda Arm of Govt?

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, asked Newsmax on Saturday if AT&T or DirecTV is the government's propaganda arm.

Speaking on "Wake Up America" regarding DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax, Self said, "I wasn't born yesterday ... This is about politics. We all know it. It is about politics. And frankly, I think this goes back to our woke weaponized federal government."

The congressman said, given the opportunity to speak with the head of AT&T or DirecTV, he would ask: "Are they now the propaganda arm of the federal government?

"We have historical precedent for this," Self continued. "Pravda, in the Soviet Union days, was the official propaganda arm of the Communist Party ... And 'Pravda' means 'truth.' What do they say about conservatives these days? We are spreading 'misinformation.'

"So we have precedents. Tyrannical governments control the media. We've already seen in Big Tech; Twitter obviously censored conservatives. Now we see it in the media companies."

