Tags: assault weapons | ban | house | midterms

Rep. Schweikert to Newsmax: Assault Weapons Ban a Play for Dem Midterm Votes

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 05:53 AM EDT

Arizona Republican Rep. David Schweikert reacted on Newsmax to the House passing a bill on Friday banning assault weapons, calling it a play for the Democrats to garner votes for the midterms.

"Look, the left has walking into a very difficult election cycle," he said during an appearance on "Prime News." "They will pull every emotional lever they can to get their base excited. So, you saw it on assault weapons..."

Schweikert Added: "When a number of us, Congressman Massie, others of us, who brought the data saying, 'look, we tried this a decade or so ago, we had ten years, and there's no statistical variants.' If you actually care about safety in the society, could we actually use math and facts and figure out what works and what doesn't work? And now we're just basically making policy by virtue-signaling and what the Democrats think will work for them in the next election," Schweikert said.

The gun bill, H.R. 1808, also known as the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, gained traction following a series of mass shootings, one in Uvalde, Texas, and another in Buffalo, New York. The congressman also gave a nod, that the bill was unlikely to pass in the Senate.

