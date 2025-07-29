Sen. Moody to Newsmax: EU Trade Deal Makes Market Fairer

The successful conclusion of the trade deal with the European Union illustrates that what President Donald Trump "has been saying hits the mark," Sen. Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Florida Republican lauded the president, telling Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Trump "has got a lot of energy to finish these deals and get them done on behalf of the country to strengthen not only our workforce but the health of our American businesses," emphasizing as well that this deal "will really make the market more fair."

The senator also made the point that this large trade deal, closely following the successful conclusion of another important one with Japan, "just further indicates this president's promise to deliver for the American people."

Moody said that "everything he is doing is with the people in mind. And we have had these trade deficits and unfair trade polices for decades. And he came in and said we cannot sustain this anymore."

The senator said, "I know that this president is excited about closing these trade deals."

She added that her praise for him is not only from successfully concluding these international agreements, "but for keeping up the energy and the communication with the American people, delivering what he promised and saying, Look, everyday I wake up I am thinking of you. I'm thinking about the sustainability and success and prosperity of this country."

