Sen. Moody to Newsmax: Americans Support a President 'That Means Business'

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Americans appreciate a president who "takes action." Moody said that the recent order from President Donald Trump to take out a Venezuelan drug smuggling boat is just one example of getting the job done.

"Well, as a former federal prosecutor myself and judge and attorney general," Moody said to "Newsline," "I can tell you that having a commander-in-chief, someone over the executive branch of the United States of America, that means business and says, 'I'm going to take action because what we've been doing is not working,'" spurs favor in Americans.

"We have allowed these criminal cartels to run roughshod over the safety and health of our communities," and the favorable response from the nation, said Moody, is strong. "And I think they're taking notice."

Moody said reports from Venezuela that the country will now ramp up its law enforcement against drug exporting to the U.S. are noteworthy. "I think it's striking that we haven't heard anything so definitive like they want to do this — that this is so important — until now when there's been a surge of resources, there's been decisive action by a president who wants to protect the health of Americans and the safety of Americans, and the sovereignty of America."

Moody said she recognizes the positive response. "The American people are glad to see someone is thinking outside the box and getting things done."

