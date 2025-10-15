Sen. Moody to Newsmax: 'Tragic' for US That Dems 'Can't Get Past Political Agenda'

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday to condemn the Democrat approach to the federal shutdown, saying partisan priorities are preventing lawmakers from reopening the government.

Moody, sworn in nine months ago, described the shutdown as "a cloud hanging over" Washington, D.C., and blamed Democrat leaders for rejecting Republican offers to reopen the government while budget talks continue.

"My reaction is what all of us on the Republican side of the aisle are saying: How do we move the government forward when their goal, their aim, is to shut it down?" she said on "Wake Up America," portraying the opposition's strategy as political theater that harms ordinary citizens.

Republicans, Moody argued, have repeatedly proposed clean continuing resolutions (CRs) to preserve current spending and avoid interruptions in services while negotiators dig into the budget.

"We keep offering the Democrats a clean CR, meaning we're going to continue the spending just as it has been," she said.

"We're not taking away your programs. We're not asking for Republican programs."

"Let's just continue it, so we can dig down into this budget further. And they're voting no."

Moody framed the conflict as a clash of priorities and principles.

"They can't get past their political agenda and the lens that they see their jobs through, and it's very sad."

"It's tragic for this country," she said, adding that Republicans remain committed to "righting America" and protecting law and order under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

"That was why I agreed to come here and be a senator and fight for righting America," added Moody.

On tactics, Moody criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and activist groups she said are pulling Democrat leaders away from compromise.

"I mean, it is amazing to me the lengths to which the Democrats will go, specifically 'Shutdown Schumer,' who, by the way, is being led around, yanked around, on an invisible leash by these radical groups," she said.

"So I don't know how you negotiate with that. There's nothing to negotiate."

Moody also warned Republicans against letting the shutdown become a spectacle for Democrat fundraisers.

"I'm going to keep working as hard as I can. We've got to keep them from flying across the country and going to fundraise off the shutdown," she said, urging colleagues to focus on reopening the government.

As the impasse continues, Moody said Republicans will press on, seeking votes and public pressure to end the shutdown and resume normal government services.

