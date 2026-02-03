Sen. Moody to Newsmax: Bill Targets Child Sextortion Threats

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday morning she is pushing for a new federal crackdown on sextortion, filing a companion bill to a House measure that would criminalize threats to distribute child sexual abuse material.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Moody said her bill would make sextortion a distinct federal crime and increase penalties for those who blackmail children by threatening to publicize sensitive material.

She warned that many parents don't realize their children are being targeted by predators through technology and said it's "happening under their noses."

Sextortion, Moody explained, starts when offenders trick a child into sending intimate images, then blackmail them for money or more explicit material.

"Strangers, predators, are getting to their children in their homes," she said. "That old adage of stranger danger, it doesn't work anymore for our kids."

"They have to know that these people are now going to come after them in their homes using technology," Moody added.

The Florida Republican said the "primary targeted age are boys 14 to 17," and that predators often pretend to be someone the teen knows to obtain "sensitive, revealing photographs."

"The moment they get them to do that," she said, "they've got them under their control," and "will incessantly message them" with escalating demands.

They "threaten to destroy their lives," Moody said, by sharing the images with family, friends or schools — sometimes "just to torment the child."

Moody said the stakes are high, pointing to reports that victims have "been taking their own lives" and warning that the number is skyrocketing nationwide.

She described a case in which the victim's parents only caught on to what was happening after seeing a sharp change in the child's behavior.

By then, she said, the teen was "stealing credit cards" and handing them over to the blackmailers, showing how extortion can spiral in secrecy and desperation.

Moody said her bill would "define sextortion, make it an individual crime," and "close the loopholes" that can limit charges when predators rely on threats rather than immediate distribution.

With clearer statutes, she said, law enforcement can "aggressively pursue these monsters," including offenders who are "overseas."

As the mother of a school-aged child, Moody said the issue is "very important to me."

She promised to keep pushing to advance the measure, telling Newsmax, "we will work tirelessly to get this passed," adding, "we're going to get this done."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com