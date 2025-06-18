Sen. Moody to Newsmax: Hearing on Biden's Mental Acuity Key Step

Today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing investigating the potential cover up of Joe Biden's mental acuity while president is a key stage in uncovering what deceit took place and to make sure it never happens again, Sen. Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Florida Republican told "Wake Up America" that the hearing "is such an important step, as we seem to be continuing to uncover evidence not only of decline of the president in office but evidence of deceit... we want to uncover who knew what when, exactly what kind of mischief the administration was up to when everybody saw that these policies were endangering America."

The senator emphasized that "to have a commander in chief that is declining before our eyes, and now seeing that evidence being revealed, we've got to get to the bottom of this. And it's not just about what happen ... who covered it up, who should be held accountable, yes? But we have to prevent this from ever happening again. As Congress, that is our responsibility."

She stressed that "it doesn't surprise me that the Democrats are saying they won't even show up. I mean how do you defend the indefensible. But we are going to get to the bottom of it. That is our duty as guardians of this nation. And I am excited to be part of it as a member of the Senate Judiciary [Committee]."

Moody added that "we have the 25th Amendment, and we have statutes in place dealing with the line of succession, and as Congress, you have to evaluate if they were sufficient to prevent this massive cover-up."

Regarding the negotiations about the Senate version of the "big, beautiful bill," Moody said "it's so important to President [Donald] Trump and members of Congress that we are delivering for working Americans [and] we want to make sure that ... we are [also] being good financial stewards."

The senator said that she is proud of her Republican colleagues that "all of the discussions are centering around how do we deliver on President Trump's agenda [and] how do we make sure we are doing that in a responsible manner?"

