Sen. Moody to Newsmax: Bill's Purpose Provides Flood Insurance Relief

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., told Newsmax she is working on legislation to provide tax relief for American homeowners who need flood insurance.

Moody told "National Report" on Tuesday that it's a big issue in Florida but also in many other areas of the country. "I want to make sure that Americans understand it's not just if you live on the coast, right? Florida is unique in the sense that we're a peninsula, and we are really surrounded by water. So you're living close to water, no matter where you are in the state."

Moody pointed out that many localities throughout America are designated flood zones where mortgage lenders require borrowers to have flood insurance policies in addition to traditional homeowners insurance.

"And that's why it's so important that Americans find out where their property is," said Moody, "if in fact, what the risk is for flooding. And as you know, flood insurance is often required. And so it's something that if you don't want to uproot your family and move out of your community, you've got to seek this out."

Moody said one of the most pressing issues facing people who need flood insurance is rising premiums and even availability of flood policies in affected areas. "And so we want to make sure that we're allowing for Americans to be able to afford this type of protection. And so that's the purpose of this bill," added Moody.

She is co-sponsoring the flood insurance tax relief legislation with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. It would set up a nonrefundable tax deduction on flood insurance premiums paid through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers. Scott said in a release that flood insurance premiums have gotten out of hand. "Families shouldn't have to choose between protecting their homes and putting food on the table."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) runs the NFIP and offers information on how homeowners in nearly 23,000 communities throughout America can secure a flood policy.



Residents in states like Florida bordering the Gulf of America are on heightened alert, as the National Weather Service has warned of the potential of a tropical storm developing over the Gulf through Friday, which could create inland flooding.

