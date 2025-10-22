Sen. Moody to Newsmax: It 'Astounds' Me How Far Dems Going to 'Gaslight' Americans

Sen. Ashley Moody slammed Democrats on Wednesday during her appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline," expressing deep frustration over their continued votes to keep the federal government shut down.

"I am so glad that you are focusing on this," the Florida Republican said, noting that she has attended committee meetings throughout what has become the longest full government shutdown in U.S. history.

"As you know, I'm one of the newest members here in Washington, and I can tell you, without a doubt, I understand fully why Americans hate this place," she said.

Moody said she's repeatedly listened to Democrats claim they are ready for a bipartisan solution, even as they continue voting to prolong the standoff.

"I have been showing up to committee time and time again, listening to the Democrats as we are in the longest-ever full shutdown of America, of our government, and I have listened to the Democrats show up in committee and talk about [how] they are fully prepared to embrace a bipartisan solution to opening back up this government and it astounds me the lengths to which they are going to gaslight the American people," Moody said.

According to Moody, the stalemate on Capitol Hill is entirely of the Democrats' making.

"We are shut down for one reason," she said. "We proposed a clean bill, a bipartisan bill — in fact, some Democrats are already voting with us to keep the government open — and they have voted 11 times no, we want to shut it down."

The senator argued that Democrats "wanted this government to shut down," claiming their tactics reveal a political strategy rather than a genuine policy disagreement.

"I told people when it was coming up, I did not expect for them not to shut down this government and look at their behavior around this nation," Moody said. "Why would we expect anything else?"

Moody also reacted to talk from some Senate Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., about doing away with the filibuster to force an end to the impasse. She said such suggestions underscore just how "incredibly frustrated" they've become.

"You're hearing that from senators right now because they are incredibly frustrated watching an entire party become the advocates, basically doing the dirty work of our adversaries," she said. "We were weakened under the last administration, and it is concerning to think about taking that step because if the Democrats ever got back control of the White House and both chambers, if they use that, they would tear apart this country."

She concluded by urging a change in approach, warning that America's political divide threatens its long-term stability.

"We have to do something different, and that's what you're hearing," she said. "You're hearing that frustration. And it may take new approaches to combat this complete undermining of America."

