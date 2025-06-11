Sen. Ashley Moody to Newsmax: Halt Student Visas for Chinese Nationals

Sen. Ashley Moody told Newsmax that her bill to halt student visas for Chinese citizens would help prevent the Chinese Communist Party from spying on U.S. military bases and universities.

"I think it's always important to start with China in recent years, passing a law that said that any Chinese national had to cooperate with the CCP and that includes intelligence gathering," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" in an interview Wednesday morning.

"As you know, the United States of America invites 300,000 Chinese students into our country every year and gives them visas," she continued. "It's no surprise, then, that a congressional report and committee said this is happening, CCP is organizing students to come here, steal information from our universities, surveil our military bases."

Moody added that "Chinese students [have been] caught on military bases, including one in Florida where they were surveilling, taking pictures, gathering information. They've been caught stealing information from our universities."

The senator added, "It is no surprise that yet again, we've had another arrest of a Chinese national coming here to bring in something foreign into our nation," referring to the recent arrests of Chinese researchers accused of smuggling biological material into the United States.

Moody said, "At some point, we have to stop and say, 'how many arrests is enough before we say a country that has a law on the books that requires their nationals to be spies is a problem and maybe we should evaluate whether Visas should be given to those students?'"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com