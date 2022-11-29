Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Resumed Venezuela Drilling 'Slap' to US Producers

The Biden administration's move to clear the way for Chevron to resume pumping oil in Venezuela as early as next month is a "slap in the face" to American energy producers, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that her state, a major producer of ethanol, is "ready to up our volume of gallons to help meet that need and drive down prices" with a "green solution that can help in this challenge."

However, the administration has chosen to deal with Venezuela, a country the U.S. should not be dealing with, and asking them to produce more oil, which should be happening in the U.S., said Hinson.

"They continue to put America last on this front," she added.

Meanwhile, Iowans are concerned about warnings that rolling blackouts and energy shortages could be happening this winter, implications of the Biden administration's failed energy policies, said Hinson.

"I remember in February a couple of years ago, there was a stretch where we had, I think it was more than 10 days, where the high temperature was 20 degrees below zero, and now our Iowans are being told they could be at risk for rolling blackouts and energy challenges this winter," said Hinson.

"This fuel crisis in this energy crisis goes beyond what we're paying at the pump. It goes to the cost that American consumers are facing for heating and in the summer, cooling their homes, and that is a direct result of the failed policies of this administration."

Meanwhile, the oil coming from Venezuela and other countries is "dirty energy," and the Environmental Protection Agency must realize the impact of closing down coal-fired power plants in the U.S. that are "burning cleaner than they ever have," said Hinson.

"With countries like Venezuela producing dirty oil, or China, which is propping up a new coal power plant, it seems like every week they don't care about their impact on the environment," she said. "We want to have conversations about how we can produce cleaner energy. Iowa is a great example of that.

"More than half of our energy is produced from renewable sources. But when you look around the world, they don't feel like they need to play by those same rules."

Hinson also discussed the upcoming election for House speaker and said she backs Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as he's done the work to bring the majority back to the Republican Party in the House.

"We've been able to hold this administration accountable, whether it was on failed energy policies or immigration at the southern border, every crisis that the Biden administration has caused," said Hinson. "That's what the American people want. They want those tough questions asked, and we stand ready to do that, and I think Kevin will be a great speaker."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!