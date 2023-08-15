Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Trump Indictments 'Politicized'

The indictments against former President Donald Trump are "clearly politicized" and come as the Biden family "continues to dodge accountability" on the accusations that have been made about them, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It seems every single time there's an indictment that comes down, it's right after we've heard yet another damaging report about the Biden family," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I can tell you what I'm hearing from Iowans, and it's that they are sick and tired of this two-tier justice system. It's rules for thee and not for me, whether it's the Manhattan DA or the Fulton County, Ga., DA."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues "using the weaponized Department of Justice to be able to go after their political opponents," said Hinson.

This is why Republicans "need to do everything we can to fire Joe Biden, restore faith in our justice system, and make sure that these people who are designed to enforce the law are doing so with equal application of justice," she said.

Trump, along with several co-defendants including ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was indicted in Georgia Monday night for allegedly meddling in the results of the 2020 election in the state, where he lost to Joe Biden. The grand jury brought 13 felony charges against the former president, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, and violating his oath of office.

Hinson said the indictments also mean Republicans have their work cut out for them, and she's glad for Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and his work in leading the House Oversight Committee's investigation of the Biden family.

"We're doing as much as we can through the appropriations process as well to put pressure on all of these departments to make sure they're actually following the law and giving us as members of Congress the documents we need to make sure we're holding the right people accountable," said Hinson.

Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called for the Georgia trial to be held in six months, or just after the Iowa caucuses in January and as other states move into their primary seasons.

"It's important that we vet these presidential candidates because who we have in the White House in 2024 is going to be really, really important to making sure we can again restore justice here," said Hinson. "When we keep hearing about these stretches that are being used for political purposes, that is not what everyday Americans are concerned that they're going to be next. That's what I think everybody's worried about, and we need to make sure that we are refocusing it on that. Jan. 15 is Iowa's caucus day and can't come soon enough."



About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!