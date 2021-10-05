Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Dems Wanted Combined Spending Bills All Along

It's "completely irresponsible" for President Joe Biden and other Democrats to link the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill together, but the moves were planned all along, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"You've seen just a failure of leadership from the get-go from President Biden and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "When you look at this plan and those two bills linked together, I don't think that's a mistake. I think that's what they wanted from the very beginning."

Hinson, a member of the House Budget Committee, added that the numbers for the $3.5 trillion bill alone actually add up to "more like $4.3 trillion," and adding the bills together "completely disrespects taxpayers."

"It's the deepest dive towards socialism we've seen in this country, from cradle to grave," said Hinson. "They want to control everything in our lives, and it's just disrespectful to taxpayers."

She also noted that the spending bill calls for banks to be required to report personal bank transactions of more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service, and called the plan "the biggest invasion of privacy I think we've ever seen."

"The government doesn't need to know every time we're making a grocery run for our families, every time we're paying our rent, every time we're getting paid, but that's what they want, so they've looked for a way to get in," said Hinson.

She added that she's introduced a bill, the Protecting Financial Privacy Act, which will block the IRS from monitoring Americans' credit accounts that closely.

Democrats also want to quadruple the IRS' budget, bringing it up to $80 billion, and the move comes at a time when there are "so many other issues that we could be talking about" such as the border crisis and the fact that there are still Americans in Afghanistan," said Hinson.

The congresswoman also rejected Democrats' arguments that the spending bill comes at no additional costs, as the measure will still be funded by taxpayers.

"They may be saying it's free — free community college and free child care," said Hinson. "No, it's not free. It's government-funded, so let's call a spade a spade, and that's exactly what it is ... I think their true intention is to tax everybody."

Further, such claims are "gaslighting" as they mischaracterize what the spending measures entail, said Hinson, as "nothing costs zero."

"This money does not belong to the government," she said. "It belongs to the American taxpayer, and they've just been so disrespectful in and disingenuous and how they're portraying this entire process."

