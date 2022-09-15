Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden Administration Ignoring All Crisis Situations

The Biden administration is continuing to turn a blind eye to many of the crisis situations facing Americans, including the increased amounts of fentanyl that is being brought across the nation's border with Mexico, Rep. Ashley Hinson told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We have an inflation crisis. We have the southern border crisis. Everything the Biden administration touches right now is broken," the Iowa Republican commented to Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the fentanyl crisis is "just another example of that."

The drug cartels are winning the battle at the southern border, Hinson said, and they are making billions of dollars not only by trafficking in humans, "but on this dangerous fentanyl, and now they are selling rainbow fentanyl, so they're making it look like candy so they can get it into kids' hands."

The fentanyl overdose epidemic has spread nationwide, even into small towns in Iowa, said Hinson, and as a result, "it's the leading cause now of death in adults here in the United States, and we have to put a stop to this."

Hinson said her constituents in Iowa are "very concerned about the crime" and have several concerns, especially with drugs.

"I have a constituent who told me that his son has challenges with drugs," she said. "He was worried that the next pill his son takes is going to be one of those rainbow fentanyl pills. He's not sure if that will take his life or not. That is the fear in Iowa and the back yards across the country."

Vice President Kamala Harris said over the weekend that the border is secure, but Hinson said she disagrees.

"I've been to the border twice," she said. "It's definitely not secure. What a slap in the face to all of those Texas border communities that have to deal with this influx and everything, not only of the humanitarian crisis but the crime that is happening there."

The bigger concern, Hinson added, is the "security and safety of our country long term and the damage that's already been done there."

Hinson, however, said she does believe voters will want a change in November and that's why Republicans will win back the House.

"We need that check on the Biden administration, and I think it's time that voters head to the polls and vote Republican in November," she said. "They understand we are the ones who are going to hold them accountable."

