Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: 'Excited' to See 'Great Conservatives' in 2024 Field

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax Wednesday that she's "excited" to see so many "great" candidates entering the 2024 GOP presidential primary field.

"We are focused in Iowa on changing the occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Hinson said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So I, for one, am so excited to see so many great conservatives coming to our state to share their vision for how they're going to do that. So my message to everyone is come to Iowa. Let Iowans ask you those tough questions. They put us through the wringer. That's what we do in the caucuses, and we do it really well, so I'm excited to see all of these great conservatives sharing their message. And what's one more, I guess?"

The "one more" Hinson referred to is former Vice President Mike Pence who made his candidacy for next year's Republican presidential primary official on Wednesday, after months of speculation.

Pence spent the weekend in Iowa and participated in the "Roast and Ride" motorcycle run alongside eight other presidential hopefuls, as well as Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who founded the event to benefit military veterans in 2015.

The former vice president enters a crowded Republican field that includes his onetime running mate former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Hinson said that Iowans expect a lot from their politicians and that victories in the Hawkeye State are hard won.

"If you have a powerful message that resonates with voters, that is how you get it done in Iowa, and you have to work really hard," Hinson said. "I think we've set the standard. Our governor and both of our senators do the 99 County Tour every year. Our Iowans expect our politicians to do that and be accessible and transparent and so you're right — anybody can win in Iowa."

"But one thing is for sure: Iowans are tired of President Joe Biden's progressive policies, the overspending happening with two years of Democrat control," she continued. "Thank goodness we have now a Republican House that can, hopefully, pump the brakes on the Biden agenda, but we have a lot of work to do. There's a lot of campaign left before the Iowa caucuses, but one thing's for sure is that we will get that candidate. We will make sure we're united behind that candidate coming out of the Iowa caucuses so that we can win in 2024. We need a Republican Senate, and we need a Republican in the White House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!