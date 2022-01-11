Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Deny Funds to Places Allowing Noncitizen Voting

Rep. Ashley Hinson, who says she backs legislation to keep federal funding away from places like New York City that allow noncitizens to vote, said on Newsmax Tuesday that it's important to protect citizens' rights.

"Election law belongs with states, but we can push back with funding," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These liberal communities decide to enact these laws that are wrong for the country and, I believe, are unconstitutional."

Denying funding may keep other communities from following New York City's lead on the "progressive and damaging" voting policy, she added.

The Republican National Committee, along with several other Republicans, filed a lawsuit Monday against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and the New York City Board of Elections for the new local law that permits noncitizens to vote in city elections, a measure that opened up voting to more than 800,000 people.

"I never thought I'd have to clarify that Americans citizens should have an easy way to vote, and we should make it hard for them to cheat, but these progressive policies are wrong for our country," said Hinson. "American citizens should be the ones who are deciding American policy and American policymakers to represent them, not people who are not citizens of this country."

She said she spoke with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Monday about the lawsuits pending against the policy.

"We believe that the word 'citizens' is so important, and I think we have a great case to make, that this kind of policy is unconstitutional," said Hinson.

The congresswoman also said that there are several "commonsense provisions" that will protect the vote, including keeping voter ID.

"It's a basic right that your vote should count as your vote," said Hinson. "I applaud state legislatures that are looking at deadlines for getting these votes in."

And that's where the focus should be, not on the congressional Democrats' push for voting rights legislation that would result in a "complete federal takeover of elections," she said.

"You see what's happening at the southern border, where they're trying to enact policies to give benefits to illegal immigrants," said Hinson. "This is very clearly the roadmap for the direction progressives want to take this country, and that's why I'm so adamant that it's time to push back against these damaging policies."

