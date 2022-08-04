Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Inflation Reduction Act Won't Reduce Inflation

Anyone can see through the lies President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are telling about the Inflation Reduction Act, including its "completely misleading title," Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It does not reduce inflation," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"In fact, through 2024, it will drive it upwards. I think we all learned our lesson when the Democrats last year were touting their $1.9 trillion spending bills, saying it was going to help the American economy when instead, Republicans were raising alarms that it would contribute to inflation, and that's exactly what we've seen."

Raising taxes and spending more money during a time of recession is a bad idea, she added, as that places more of a burden on working families, Hinson added.

"It supercharges the IRS, and it targets our manufacturers and our small businesses with higher taxes," said Hinson. "I don't know what kind of rock the White House is living under and Speaker Pelosi's living under, but I can tell you the stories that I hear from my constituents and inflation is hurting them that pinch at the pump the pinch of the grocery store they feel it every single day, and that's why they're going to come out and turn out in record numbers and vote for Republicans in November."

Further, Americans have learned in the past year-and-a-half, with the "triple threat of Democrat leadership," that they can't trust anything the Democrats say, said Hinson.

"They say this is going to come in and revive our economy," she said.

She also spoke out against calls from the administration to eliminate student debt, but "that cannot be wiped away."

"It can only be transferred to someone else to pay for it, and that someone else is the taxpayers," she said. "Why should someone who's an apprentice electrician, a plumber pay for someone else's fancy degree? It makes no sense, and again, this administration could be not more out of touch with the American working family."

Meanwhile, Hinson commented on the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, who along with two aides, died in a car crash in Indiana Wednesday.

"Jackie was a dear friend of mine," she said. "As a freshman woman coming into Congress, she was a great shoulder to lean on and a great shoulder to cry on, and sometimes a great friend to me and so many other members in our conference. She will be very missed.

"Her presence was felt every single day in the halls of the Capitol, and she just was a dear friend. My thoughts are with her family right now."

