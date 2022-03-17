Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Resolution Forces Administration's Hand on Border

There are too many questions about the continually worsening situation at the United States' border with Mexico, and the Biden administration must be held accountable, according to Rep. Ashley Hinson, who told Newsmax Thursday she has introduced a resolution of inquiry to "force the administration's hand."

"We've had dodge after dodge over the last year from this administration because President [Joe] Biden's policies at the border are a complete failure," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know those encounters with illegal immigrants are surging at our southern border. Deportations are down. This administration has cut off ICE from being able to actually do its job. So we wanted to access that information."

The administration, she added, has refused to answer questions for over a year, and people of her state and Americans deserve to know what's going on.

"Why are deportations down?" Hinson said. "How many illegal immigrants have come across our southern border? Do you know where they are? Can you track them?

"We have hunches on what the answers to these questions are but again, we want solid answers from the administration."

The hunch, she said, is that the Biden administration knows it can't track the people that are coming into the country.

"Americans want a plan for how to address these challenges at our southern border, this crisis at our southern border, and so that's what we're after here," Hinson added. "We want to pressure the administration to come up with an actual plan and secure our southern border."

She noted that it's been almost a year since Vice President Kamala Harris was named border czar, and said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has created a void in leadership at the agency.

"It's exactly why I've called for his resignation," Hinson said. "We need a real plan because at this point this continues to be a safety and security issue for Iowans and Americans."

Hinson also on Thursday commented on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to members of Congress.

"In the room yesterday, I think it was very clear there is some consensus on the fact that we do need to make sure we continue to get lethal aid to Ukraine," said Hinson. "If they were battling on, you know, willpower alone, they would have this war won already, but they need our help.

"That is what our conversations are about right now, about how can we, in addition to the humanitarian aid, make sure they get the lethal aid that they need."

Hinson also said, when asked about Biden's additional $800 billion package for Ukraine, that she believes there are "policy changes" that must also be looked at.

"It's not about always throwing money at a problem," said Hinson. "We need to have a serious discussion about what our role is in this conflict going forward, and I think that's what you'll see unfold here on Capitol Hill in the next few weeks."

