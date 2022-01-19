Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden's Fix on Gas Prices a Temporary Solution

Gas prices are going back up, but the Biden administration's solution, rather than focusing on the United States' energy independence, is to ask other countries to produce more oil or to stage a temporary fix by tapping into the nation's strategic reserve to "artificially lower prices," Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's cutting into the productivity of the American worker and American families," the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that she's proposed a multipronged solution for the problem.

"Look at biofuels to drive down the cost at the pump," said Hinson. "Look at our domestic energy production sources, like the pipelines, like domestic drilling, because that makes us energy independent and ultimately drives down costs for consumers."

But meanwhile, there have been multiple crises in the year since President Joe Biden has been in office, said Hinson. And she took direct aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"It's only been one year," she said. "Look where this leadership has gotten us. It's time for a change. Let's start by firing Speaker Pelosi in 2022."

She continued that the nation is suffering inflation that is at a 40-year high, and that's because of the "spending spree" being waged by Pelosi and Biden.

"In my district back home in Iowa, gas prices went up 6 cents over the last week," said Hinson. "You've got a mess at the border. You've got workforce and supply chain crisis."

She added that the real impact is being felt not just by the numbers, but by the "elderly person living on a fixed income who's trying to figure out if they can pay their energy bills. It's the mom who's going to the grocery store who's putting less in her cart because she has to spend more on gas, and it's the small business daughter who's thinking, How am I going to keep the lights on and keep people employed so they can provide for their families?"

But that, said Hinson, is "getting lost in the back rooms of the White House and the speaker's office."

Hinson also commented about the exodus of Democrats announcing their retirements from the House, after two more added their names to the list on Tuesday to bring the total to 28 who will not seek reelection this year.

"I think it's clear that they see the writing on the wall," said Hinson. "The American people are a good barometer for their tolerance level of to what they'll take here in Washington, D.C.

"Again it's the fact that these conversations, these kitchen table conversations happening back home in my district in Iowa aren't resonating with the Democrats. I think they will pay the price for that, and we're going to fire Nancy Pelosi in November of this year."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here