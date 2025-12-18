Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Trump's Economic Wins Put Money in Americans' Pockets

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Thursday praised President Donald Trump's prime-time address to the nation, telling Newsmax that his focus on affordability and economic relief reflects early gains from his administration.

She said the policy also marks a sharp break from policies under former President Joe Biden.

Hinson, who is also a candidate for the U.S. Senate, described the successes in an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America" the morning after Trump's roughly 18-minute Wednesday night address.

Trump highlighted economic trends and previewed what the White House described as aggressive housing, healthcare, and regulatory reforms.

In his address, Trump said prices for major consumer expenses were beginning to fall after sharp increases seen during the Biden administration.

He cited higher costs for cars, gasoline, groceries, hotels, and airfare over the past four years and argued that inflationary pressures were now easing under his leadership.

"Under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast," Trump said during the address.

Hinson said the speech underscored what she called historic progress in Trump's first year back in office and framed the economy as the central issue facing working families.

"He is focused on affordability," Hinson said. "He's focused on fixing what President [Joe] Biden broke with his autopen over four years of devastating bad policies for our country."

She contrasted Republican economic priorities with those of Democrats, arguing that GOP lawmakers favor reducing regulations and returning money to taxpayers rather than expanding federal spending.

Hinson said recent economic indicators show early results from that approach, though economists remain divided over how quickly interest rates and consumer prices may fall in the months ahead.

Trump's address included a proposed one-time "warrior dividend" for U.S. service members, a $1,776 payment tied symbolically to the nation's founding in 1776. The White House said the payments would be funded through tariff revenue.

Hinson praised the proposal, calling it a tangible sign of support for military families. She also pointed to congressional passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which includes pay raises and funding priorities for the armed forces and now awaits Trump's signature.

"Part of that investment is in our people," Hinson said. "We need to let our military families know we appreciate them."

Her comments came a day after she attended a solemn transfer ceremony for two Iowa National Guard members killed in Syria in an ISIS-related attack. Hinson said Trump met privately with the families, alongside state and federal officials.

"It was a really tough day," she said, adding that the presence of the president and senior leaders sent a message of solidarity to grieving families.

Republicans are seeking to maintain momentum heading into the next legislative year, with housing costs, healthcare premiums, and inflation continuing to rank among voters' top concerns.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com