Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Iowa School 'Boxing Parents Out' on Woke Curriculum

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that she has called on the Department of Education to investigate an Iowa high school after daily student-run broadcasts promoted "Bisexual+ Awareness Week" without notifying parents.

Hinson's 14-year-old son is a freshman at Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa, which is located inside her 2nd Congressional District.

Hinson told "American Agenda" the weeklong morning announcements crossed the line from school news into "woke indoctrination" and were approved by faculty.

Segments included definitions of "non-monosexual identities," calls to wear bisexual pride pins and messages encouraging students to show "allyship." Hinson, who is running in 2026 to fill the U.S. Senate seat left open by the retirement of Republican Joni Ernst, said parents were never given the chance to review or opt their children out.

"As a former broadcaster, compelling content in a high school newscast should be about the marching band or the football team, not [non] mono-sexual identities," she said. "Some teacher had to approve it. The administrators knew it was airing every single day. That's where accountability needs to come in because mama bears like me have had enough of our schools trying to perpetrate this on our kids.

"We should let kids be kids. They should be learning what they need to be learning at school. That should be the priority."

Hinson urged Education Secretary Linda McMahon in a Sept. 26 letter to launch a "full investigation" into Linn-Mar's conduct, ensure accountability for administrators, and guarantee that similar incidents will not recur. She tied the issue to the Trump administration's broader push to restore parental rights in education.

The Linn-Mar Community School District said it is reviewing whether policies were violated, but Hinson dismissed the response as "milquetoast." She argued district leaders were more concerned about "getting caught" than about the appropriateness of the content. She added that parents have contacted her directly, raising concerns that a Christian message or other alternative viewpoints would not have been allowed on air.

"This is not the first time Linn-Mar has tried to box parents out," Hinson said, pointing to previous controversies in the district over student gender transitions. She said she has flagged the incident not only to McMahon but also to state legislators, warning that similar issues are surfacing in schools nationwide.

"This will be a multipronged approach," Hinson said. "Mama bears are tired of it, and that's why we need to speak up."

Meanwhile, Hinson talked about the possibility of a partial government shutdown, blaming Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. The House on Sept. 19 narrowly passed a GOP-backed CR to fund the federal government through Nov. 21, and Hinson said Republicans are on the right side of the issue.

"Well, this is the Schumer shutdown," she said. "If he [were] ready to do the right thing, he'd work with Republicans to come to a resolution here. But it seems he's so afraid of his AOC shadow and her running against him that he is not prepared to do the right thing."

Hinson was referring to growing speculation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will challenge Schumer in the 2028 Democrat Senate primary.

"And they are continuing to ask for $1.5 trillion in spending, and they want to continue to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants," Hinson said. "So, I think we're on the right side of this issue. Republicans have voted to keep the government open, and Democrats are playing politics with this shutdown. They'll own it."

