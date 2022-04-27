Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden Should Take Chance to Reverse Border Policy

The Biden administration keeps doubling down on its border policies, despite court rulings, and should take the opportunity to reverse its course, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I don't really think they care what the courts say," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They certainly don't care what the court of public opinion says, which is what I'm hearing back at home in my district. They want the president to go to the border. They want the vice president to go to the border."

It has been more than a year since Vice President Kamala Harris was named as the "border czar" and tasked with handling the situation, Hinson pointed out, but that hasn't happened.

"When is she going to go and listen to the Customs and Border Patrol agents who are saying 'We need Title 42. We need it to be a permanent policy. We're asking you, members of Congress, to put it into law and make it something that we can use consistently to enforce the laws at our southern border.'"

However, the administration "continues to embrace lawlessness over border security, and that is a huge safety and security issue for Iowa and American families," said Hinson.

But the White House is continuing on its path, even if it harms congressional Democrats seeking reelection, because "this is the direction they want to go with our country," she added. "It's all or nothing for them. An open border is what they want. But I can tell you that the American people are seeing right through these empty platitudes of empty policy."

Americans also don't want to see medical personnel taken away from serving veterans to help people entering the country illegally, said Hinson.

"We're approaching 200,000-plus illegal immigrants across the border in March alone," she said. "We're 2.5 million, and by the time this policy goes away, we're anticipating another half a million. So right around 3 million illegal immigrants coming into our country. That's basically the size of the population of the entire state of Iowa. So we need to take action on this. Our country can't handle this surge."

Instead, Title 42 must be made permanent, work must restart on the border wall, and the laws that are on the books must be enforced, said Hinson.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time Wednesday, and before the Homeland Security Appropriations today as well, so members of Congress will be seeking several answers from him, said Hinson.

"Are we still flying illegal immigrants into the country?" she asked. "We need to ask where is the vice president? When is the president going to the border? He [Mayorkas] reports directly to the president. He should be able to answer that question."

Members of Congress also want to know if Mayorkas is listening to the Border Patrol and what they are telling him, said Hinson.

"Those are not anything he needs numbers for," she said. "He should be able to answer those questions in a straight and direct manner."

