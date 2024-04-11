Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Mayorkas Admits Border Crisis

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' testimony to the House Appropriations Committee that there is a crisis at the border was "shocking," Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose questioning led to the acknowledgment, said Thursday.

"It was quite the moment yesterday in committee, and I think it just confirmed what we already know, based on the full testimony yesterday," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If Mayorkas' lips are moving, he's lying, but it was shocking to hear him say under oath for the first time that he does acknowledge that there is a crisis at the southern border."

Hinson said it remains to be seen if he will "reverse course and start enforcing immigration laws at the southern border" or "continue down this path of letting millions of illegal immigrants across the border."

Articles of impeachment against Mayorkas are to be sent to the Senate early next week, and the case against him can be strengthened by following the numbers involved in the immigration situation, Hinson said.

"You look at the budget numbers and the budget request from the president, and it is very, very clear they are undermining our Border Patrol agents every single day," she said. "They ask for fewer detention beds when we know the detention beds that we funded out of our bills just a few weeks ago are a deterrent, and they actually help slow people coming to our southern border. So look at the numbers. The numbers don't lie."

Hinson added that she hopes the Senate takes up the Mayorkas impeachment, as it is "time for accountability and, certainly, I'm hopeful that this is the case we're going to be making to voters in November."

Hinson also on Thursday applauded Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing a bill Wednesday making it a criminal offense for immigrants to be in the state if they are in the country illegally.

"I think that paints a pretty clear picture about why our governors are having to step in," Hinson said.

Further, Hinson on Thursday rejected calls by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"I came here to Washington, D.C., to get things done and work through that chaos and dysfunction, and I think now is not the time to be having this battle again," said Hinson. "We need to be governing and governing in a divided government is very, very hard.

"So I think my goal through the end of the year is going to be to help support Mike Johnson. Let's get some conservative wins on the board and then let's win back the Senate and reelect President [Donald] Trump in November."

