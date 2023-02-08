Asa Hutchinson to Newsmax: We Need Border Security Bill

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., pointed out on Newsmax that President Joe Biden may at least be open to the possibility of stepping up immigration enforcement on the southern border.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Hutchinson, who is likely to announce a 2024 White House run in April, referenced a line in Biden's State of the Union address: "If you can't have comprehensive immigration reform, if you're not going to pass that, at least give me resources for the border."

"That is an opening right there," the former Arkansas governor said. "And that's what we need first, is a border security bill that enhances resources [and] gives us the ability to redefine the asylum rules, so they're not released into our country pending the outcome of their case. These are steps that should be taken."

During his speech Tuesday night, Biden said, "We've launched a new border plan last month. Unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela has come down 97% as a consequence of that."

"But American border problems won't be fixed until Congress acts. If we don't pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border. And a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, essential workers."

In December 2022, the number of southern border encounters reached a historic crest, clocking in at 251,487, a number that dwarfs the records of the last four years.