Gov. Hutchinson to Newsmax: Considering Presidential Run

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax he's "certainly considering 2024" and the potential of a run for the GOP presidential nomination, but for now, "we want to let the dust settle" after the midterm elections.

"We just finished the midterms," the Republican governor, who did not seek reelection because of state term limits in Arkansas, told Newsmax's "National Report." "While there wasn't a national red wave, we did have one in Arkansas. We had a very good year."

Hutchinson noted that he was in Iowa last week, where he spoke with the West Side Conservative Club.

"I love the retail politics side of our country and what they offer in Iowa and New Hampshire, [but] it's still very early," he said.

"We want to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas, but soon we'll turn to that. When you look at the failed policies of this administration on border security, I understand that we have to do better there whenever you look to the threats to our country."



There is also the growing threat of fentanyl coming across the border, said Hutchinson, an administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 2001 to 2003.

"We've got to take on these challenges, and I want to be part of the solutions, which is important for a Republican candidate," he said. "Let's don't create the chaos of the past and the last election. Let's look for solutions. Energy production is so critical to America. So I will be a part of that. We'll see where that leads, but I'm certainly considering 2024 as I look at the future."

Hutchinson also said the energy crunch needs an immediate solution, as it is "at the heart of all of our inflation."

"Whenever energy prices go up, or we're not producing enough, that impacts our supply chain," said Hutchinson. "It impacts our grocery costs, impacts the farmers' input costs, and so that's the No. 1 thing that we have to get a handle on is increased energy production. Not just so that we can be energy independent, but also that we can support our allies."

Hutchinson said he met recently with the ambassador from Germany to discuss the energy shortages that country is having as the war in Ukraine continues.

"They used to get 50% of their gas from Russia," he said. "Now they get zero and they're looking to the United States. They're looking to friendly allies for energy production. We've got to be able to supply that."

Meanwhile, the Georgia runoff race for the U.S. Senate is two weeks away, and Hutchinson said he's open to campaigning for GOP nominee Herschel Walker against Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"It's a critical race for us," said Hutchinson. "My wife is actually from the Atlanta area, so I feel very at home there. We're pulling for him [Walker]. We're going to be supporting, doing everything we can to make sure he gets across the finish line because while it might not give us the majority, it gives us a closer margin that we can do a better job of blocking the Biden administration's failed policy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!