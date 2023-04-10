Asa Hutchinson to Newsmax: Trump-Biden Rematch No Good For America

Asa Hutchinson — a former GOP governor of Arkansas now running for president — warns that Democrats "would love to have a rematch" with former President Donald Trump because "that's the best chance for Joe Biden to win."

In a Monday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Hutchinson argued a rematch is "not really good for America."

"Democrats would love to have a rematch because that's the best chance for Joe Biden to win," he said. "There has to be some difference in the mix for us to win in 2024."

According to Hutchinson, Biden is "very beatable."

"If you look at the polls, his numbers are down. And no matter what happens, his number stay down, and it's because no one wants another four years of Joe Biden's leadership," Hutchinson said.

"He's a good man, but he's given his presidency to the progressive left and people are not ready for that, whether it's his all green policy or whether it's weakness abroad or it's his border security that lets the fentanyl come in."

Hutchinson said he'll be able to get the crucial votes of suburban voters and independents.

"We should not just simply say we're going to make him [Trump] the nominee because he's been treated unfairly. Let's clean the slate," he urged.

"Let's look at look at this as to who's the best opportunity to turn America around and to win in November of 2024, bring in independent and suburban voters that are critical to winning. … the question that we have to have: Who's the consistent conservative who can lead us with optimism and win in November?"

He also dismissed California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's comment that Trump would "roll over" Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce a run.

"I don't think any red state governor wants to have advice from Gavin Newsom, who really repressed the whole state of California and drove businesses away based upon his leadership during the pandemic and his repression of education," Hutchinson said. "Nobody is going to be taking advice from Gov. Newsom at this point."

Hutchinson bitterly criticized Trump's indictment in New York by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"I don't think the indictment in New York is well founded," he said, "but what is important is that if you wipe away all the criminal investigations — from election tampering in Georgia to the [probe of] Mar-a-Lago and the classified documents — If you take all of those things away, who do we want to take on Joe Biden?"

"We need a different option if we're going to win and take back the White House … I bring that option," he said.

