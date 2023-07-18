Hutchinson to Newsmax: DOJ Makes 'Errors,' Trump Distracts from Issues

Former Arkansas governor and 2024 GOP hopeful nominee Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax that while the Department of Justice can make errors, former President Donald Trump, who has faced and currently faces a string of lawsuits from the political establishment, should bow out of the race and put "the office of the presidency" above his own interests.

Speaking to "American Agenda," Hutchinson maintained his position that Trump's "actions" on Jan. 6, 2021, should "disqualify" him from running in 2024, telling hosts Bob Sellers and Kristina Szish on Tuesday that "yes, I do" still stand by that statement.

"I understand that the Justice Department can make errors, but you look at the challenge that someone faces when they're under criminal indictment and now potentially two criminal indictments, it is such a distraction for our country for the campaign, the president — former president — has to be focused on this. And so, it's really a matter of putting the office of the presidency above your own interest. And that, to me, is what has to be done," Hutchinson stated.

During the interview, the former Arkansas governor and U.S. attorney said he would take steps to "reform" the Justice Department and the FBI and "correct some of the, uh, misdeeds that they've had in the past that looks like a politicization. But in this case," he noted, Trump ought to put the country above himself.

On Monday, Hutchinson held a press conference with the National Press Club to outline further his policies on reforming the justice system.

Later, during his interview with Newsmax, Hutchinson said the issues the electorate should focus on include border security, inflation, and the overspending in green energy.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!