Asa Hutchinson to Newsmax: FBI Reforms Needed

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax that the "serious findings" in a report by special counsel John Durham signal a need to reform the FBI and hold the agency accountable.

Hutchinson, seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, made his comments on Tuesday's "Wake Up America."



The report, released Monday, concluded that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe, according to Reuters.

"These are serious findings by the Durham report that Congress is going to pay attention to, but it also reflects the need to reform the FBI," Hutchinson said. "There was wrongdoing in the investigation that led to bad conclusions and bad results.

"And you think about this in reference to a candidate for president, but how about the average American that runs into these kinds of issues? The integrity of the FBI and law enforcement is at stake. One thing when I announced three weeks ago for president of the United States, I said we need to reform the FBI. I've worked with the FBI and all the federal law.

"The FBI needs to be reformed and be held more accountable and more focused in their primary missions. That's something that I want to do, and it's going to take presidential leadership to accomplish that."

Hutchinson was asked about Trump's big lead over other Republicans in the polls for the 2024 presidential nomination.

"This is still very early in the campaign," Hutchinson said. "The field is still developing. People are getting to know the candidates. That's what's beautiful about campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire – they actually get to know you one-on-one.

"This is about the future. When they look at my experience, both in national security issues and as governor that has led and a consistent conservative way, I feel like there's a really good path for me to win the nomination."

Hutchinson also jabbed at President Joe Biden's job performance.

"I'm concerned about his leadership capability," Hutchinson said. "In his first term, he has turned over policy to some left-leaning staff that has resulted in some of the misguided policies that we have today. So in every way, President Biden has failed in terms of protecting America [and] having America strong. But also you see the terrible consequences of his leadership on the border."