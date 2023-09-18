×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: art laffer | government | shutdown | deal | joe biden | federal | debt

Art Laffer to Newsmax: Expect Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 04:11 PM EDT

Renowned economist Art Laffer told Newsmax on Monday he believes federal lawmakers will reach an agreement with President Joe Biden to avoid a government shutdown, but should one occur, it will be brief and have minimal impact.

During an interview on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, former President Donald Trump said he would favor a government shutdown if a budget agreement can't be worked out between Republican lawmakers and the Biden administration because of the ever-increasing federal debt.

"A continuing resolution would make sense for a month or so," Laffer told "American Agenda." "But the threat of a shutdown looms much larger than the actual shutdowns themselves.

"We have not had a major government shut down because of the budget in a long, long, long time, and I don't expect this will be one of those times. And if it does happen, it will happen for such a short period of time that it will have a very minimal impact on the country."

The Republican-controlled House and Democrat-led Senate have until Sept. 30 to avoid the fourth partial government shutdown in a decade by passing spending legislation that Biden can agree to to kep the federal agencies running.

"These people scream and holler 'wolf' nonstop, and you've seen it every single time we get to a budget deadline, they scream and holler at the end of the Earth [that] the U.S. is losing all of its credibility, and it never happens, and it's not going to happen this time, either.," Laffer said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Renowned economist Art Laffer told Newsmax on Monday he believes federal lawmakers will reach an agreement with President Joe Biden to avoid a government shutdown, but should one occur, it will be brief and have minimal impact.
art laffer, government, shutdown, deal, joe biden, federal, debt, biden administration
297
2023-11-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved