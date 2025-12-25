Del Cueto to Newsmax: Democrats Aim to Defend Illegals

Art Del Cueto, a veteran border official, told Newsmax on Thursday that anyone in the country illegally is breaking the law.

Del Cueto praised President Donald Trump and his administration for apprehending so many illegal aliens.

"You cannot round them up if you have a president that doesn't care about the American borders and he doesn't care about criminals running around the streets," he said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"If you're lazy, you can't do it. But clearly with President Trump, they've been able to do it," Del Cueto added.

He dismissed criticisms that some of the people arrested have no criminal record.

"There were millions upon millions of individuals that entered illegally under the Biden administration," Del Cueto said.

"The fact that you're here illegally, that's a crime unto itself," he added.

"That's why they're going after a lot of these individuals," Del Cueto continued.

On Wednesday, federal immigration agents were involved in a shooting that ⁠left one person wounded and another with injuries in Maryland, authorities said.

When the agents approached a van carrying the two men, who entered the U.S. illegally, the driver drove the ⁠van into agents' vehicles, and then drove the van directly at ICE officers in an attempt to run them over, the ​Department of Homeland Security said.

Del Cueto said Democrats continue to defend illegal aliens despite incidents like this.

"That's part of the problem," Del Cueto said.

"We can sit here and say hopefully, that if we ever get another Democrat in office, he's going to learn the failures of the Biden administration," Del Cueto added.

"These incidents continue to happen because we have a lot of politicians in leadership positions that continue to not to want to push consequences against the individuals that break our laws and that are criminals in [the] U.S.," Del Cueto continued.

"That's why this happens. These guys feel empowered," he said.

"They go to these areas, and they do this because they think they can get away with it."

"You have leadership in cities and states and other parts of the government that are telling them, resist, fight," Del Cueto concluded.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com