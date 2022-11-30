Border Patrol Council VP to Newsmax: Biden Admin Has Failed

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Newsmax Wednesday, "We're completely in chaos at the southern border," and the Biden administration has failed the American people.

"It's not just the immigration factor," Del Cueto said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's the drugs that are coming into our country. When you remove agents from the line to do administrative duties, the criminal cartels, they take note of that, and what they do is they take advantage, and they start bringing their drugs into the country."

"This administration has definitely failed the American public — not just now, but for future generations," he added.

According to Axios, a federal judge is forcing the Biden administration to stop using the Trump-era health policy known as Title 42 on Dec. 21. The policy had allowed Border Patrol to immediately expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum.

When asked how the situation at the border will change when Title 42 expires, Del Cueto didn't mince words.

"It will be giving complete operational control to the smuggling organizations and the drug cartels," he said. "If Title 42 goes away, that means everyone can just come across, ask for some type of asylum, they will get released into the country, and that will preoccupy all the agents that have to do that instead of guarding our nation's borders.

"It's just handing over the keys to every single homeowner in America's front door to the drug cartels — that's what that's equivalent to."

Del Cueto said he grew up on the border and he's never seen Border Patrol agents so dispirited.

"I was born on the border, I grew up on the border, been raised down here, and I can tell you right now I have never seen the morale as low as it is right now," he said. "You have agents that are going out there each and every day, putting their lives on the line trying to defend our nation's border, upholding the oath that they took to defend our nation's borders, only to have an administration and leadership within the agency that clearly does not have the back or the best interests of the American public right now."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the southern border last week and said that, under his leadership, House Republicans will hold President Joe Biden accountable for the administration's failure to secure the border.

