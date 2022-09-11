ArrowClean CEO to Newsmax: Disinfecting Vital in Disease Fight

The key to keeping schools and companies open, despite the continuing threats being posed by COVID-19, monkeypox and other diseases, is in disinfection; and Rayne Guest, the CEO and founder of ArrowClean, told Newsmax that she finds it "very bizarre" that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the same day when announcing the delta variant was in all 50 states, said that disinfecting need be done only around those who have tested positive for COVID.

"It was almost as if they wanted it to spread," Guest said in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while appearing on the program to discuss her company's disinfectant product and system.

"Historically one of our greatest tools in the fight against infectious diseases, whether it's COVID or monkeypox or pneumonia, flu, cold, whatever it is, has been disinfectants," Guest said. "There's a very simple concept called breaking the chain of infection, and what that entails is actually killing the pathogens that can infect us."

Humans expel viruses and bacteria that land on surfaces, "and then we're able to pick those up and touch a portal of entry — our eyes, nose, mouth — and that's how we get infected," said Guest.

Even washing hands frequently isn't enough to keep up with viruses and bacteria that end up on surfaces, she added, "so disinfecting surfaces regularly is extremely important."

"We touch our face over 23 times an hour," she said. "You can't keep enough sanitizer on your hands, and most people don't realize that those sanitizers that we're glopping on our hands actually take 30 seconds to five minutes to work. And nobody leaves hand sanitizer on their hands."

Guest said her company has submitted its technology to be fast-tracked on the Environmental Protection Agency's lists, as "we have one of the fastest contact times in the industry. Our product kills COVID and other infectious diseases 10 to 30 times faster than most products."

She explained that, unlike other spray disinfectants, ArrowClean offers a system that allows schools, hospitals and other users to make a spray disinfectant onsite.

According to a video on the company's website, a patented device with salt pellets is mounted to a business wall and attached to a water source, which allows a health care-grade disinfectant and all-purpose cleaner to be made on-site by separating saltwater.

With the system, an internal electrolysis process is used to create solutions for routine cleaning and heavy disinfection; and people onsite fill their buckets and bottles directly from the system, eliminating the need for bringing in chemicals from outside sources.

"The disinfectant is 99.98% water," Guest told Newsmax. "The active ingredient in it is hypochlorite acid. It's what our white blood cells produce to fight pathogens."

But Guest said her company is getting some pushback against its product "because people are making a lot of money off illness right now."

"There are multibillion dollar companies out there that make a lot of money off of us having illnesses," she said. "A lot of those products that we're using, the disinfectants and the cleaners, cause more illness. They cause respiratory illnesses. They cause cancer, and they state this on their safety data sheets. The more problems there are, the more money can be made."

