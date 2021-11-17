Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Mayorkas Showed He's an 'Empty Suit' for Biden

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas showed in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that he's an "empty suit" with no answers about how the Biden administration is enforcing the nation's immigration laws, Rep. Jodey Arrington said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"He's a shell for this president and their leftist open border policies," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are simply no answers as to why the administration is derelict in enforcing the laws of the land."

The congressman added that the Democrats' "Build Back Better" bill will just make things worse at the border because of the money included in it to help immigrants and the provisions that allow amnesty for them.



"It's stuffed like a Christmas stocking with progressive policies, not the least of which is amnesty for 7 to 8 million illegal immigrants," said Arrington. "[They] scored some billions of dollars in costs because they will not require Social Security numbers that would prevent taxpayer-funded social services ... there's going to be a bigger, fatter, juicier carrot that's going to be dangling to exacerbate [the situation]."

Meanwhile, the border crisis will go on as long as President Joe Biden is in office if states don't exercise their sovereign constitutional power, said Arrington.

"The Constitution makes provision for this," said Arrington. "When the federal government fails in its contractual obligation to defend against an invasion, it is the right, and I would suggest the responsibility, of states to step up to prosecute, detain, enforce the law, deport people, and do the job that has been advocated by the federal government."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there will be a vote by Friday on the spending bill, whether or not the Congressional Budget Office comes out with its report, and Arrington said that is "par for the course" with Democrats.

"Pelosi was the same person that said, Let's pass Obamacare, and then we'll read the bill and find out what's in it," he said. "They didn't care about the score for the $2 trillion in supposed COVID relief, which was a blue state bailout and a boondoggle for unions and union pensions."

Further, the bill is now at $1.75 trillion, but it will eventually be a "$5 trillion proposition because the policies included will become permanent," said Arrington.

