Rep. Arrington to Newsmax TV: Dems Beholden to 'Radical Left Wing'

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Democrats are “under the control of the radical left wing of the party,” and President Joe Biden's immigration policy is "a slap in the face to American citizens."

When asked about a push from Democrats for Biden to give up his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, the congressman told “National Report” that a “radical ideology has permeated and become mainstream because the rest of the party has kowtowed to the tail that's wagging the dog. That's why you get really foolish and radical notions like unilateral disarmament in that case, but we saw this from the outset.”

He went on to say that Biden’s immigration policy is “horrible” and “a slap in the face to American citizens.”

Arrington said, “it shows that his priorities are to provide taxpayer services to folks who have broken the law and disrespected the sovereignty of the United States over supporting the American people, especially in a pandemic where we can easily have the transfer of infectious diseases across the border. Again, it's the radical left that is in charge and leftist ideology is now mainstream in the Democrat Party. And you're going to see lots of overreach, including the COVID bill that we're voting on that is really just a bailout and a windfall and boondoggle to cities and states that were broken well before COVID ever hit.”

He concluded, “so that overreach is gonna come back to bite him in future elections. But it's a sad thing for the country that we're seeing this radicalization and fundamental structural shifts in our democratic institutions in the United States.”