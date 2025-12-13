John Schneider to Newsmax: Trump Army-Navy Cheers 'Great'

The cheers for President Donald Trump were uplifting on a day of tragedy, according to actor and conservative commentator John Schneider on Newsmax.

"The reaction is great," Schneider told "Saturday Agenda" as the Army-Navy Game crowd in Baltimore cheered wildly for the commander in chief just hours after three American service members were killed and three were wounded in Syria.

Schneider preemptively dismissed likely claims from critics the cheers were anything but genuine.

"Of course, you know, the left will overdub that with boos they found somewhere — you know, from a special-effects website," he added. "But it's so great that we've got a president that cares about everything and everybody."

Schneider went further, framing the moment as one of national significance.

"I'm very proud to be alive right now," he said. "I think we're all very fortunate to be alive right now, because if Kamala Harris had won, I don't think we'd be alive right now."

He also took aim at Harris’ record, contrasting it with Trump’s visibility and engagement.

"She never went to the border," Schneider said. "Why would she go to a game?"

