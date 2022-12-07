Gov. Hutchinson to Newsmax: GOP Needs 'Steady' Leadership, Not More Trump

Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will remain at his post for another month or so, before making way for Republican Gov.-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders in January.

After that, the political world could see Hutchinson announce his formal pursuit of the Republican National Committee's presidential nomination in 2024.

When asked about being quoted recently saying he is "absolutely considering" a White House run in due time, Hutchinson confirmed to Newsmax he's headed in that direction.

"I am" thinking of running for office, Hutchinson said Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Hutchinson's eight-year tenure as Arkansas governor included successful and relatable initiatives, such as lowering taxes for all residents, creating free-market business opportunities in the private sector, and transforming the structure of the state government.

During his time as a U.S. congressman (1997-2001), Hutchinson said he got a first-hand glimpse of the leadership needed to properly address immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, energy independence concerns and demonstrating strength among international allies — three components that are not being explored by the Biden administration, added the governor.

Hutchinson said he brings "common-sense conservatism" to the table, while adding he's a "conservative that doesn't go about creating chaos every day" — a shot at former President Donald Trump, who has formally declared his presidential aspirations for 2024.

Trump "accomplished a lot" during his White House tenure (2017-21), acknowledged Hutchinson. "But he's not the steady leadership that we need for our party in the future."

Hutchinson pointed to the Senate loss in Georgia (Trump endorsed Republican Herschel Walker), the Arizona gubernatorial defeat (Trump endorsed Republican Kari Lake) and the Republicans failing to reclaim the Senate majority as signs of Trump losing his power within Republican circles and perhaps with the American public.

"It's time to move away from that," said Hutchinson, who didn't recognize Trump's 200-plus victories from midterm endorsements during his interview.

The Republican Party "is hurting right now. We should have done better in the midterms," said Hutchinson. "We have to do better. Instead of fighting [the Democrats on] early voting ... let's do better in winning early voting. ... We can win [back the presidency]. We just need to get back to bringing our party and country together."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!