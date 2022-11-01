Gov. Hutchinson to Newsmax: 'A New Challenge' Awaits After Term Expires

Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson turns 72 years old in December, but he doesn't sound like someone who's counting down the days to political retirement.

"I've had a great eight years" serving Arkansas, and "it's time for a new challenge," the Republican Hutchinson told Newsmax on Tuesday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"It's an exciting time because for the first time in [state] history, if [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins — and I believe that she will — the [governor's office] will transition from a Republican governorship to another Republican governorship."

And of equal importance, Hutchinson noted that Huckabee Sanders, if victorious, would become the first woman governor in Arkansas history.

"A lot of firsts," said Hutchinson, while sporting a large grin.

If Hutchinson throws his proverbial hat into the ring for the 2024 presidency, he wouldn't be the first Arkansas governor to reach the White House — a distinction which belongs to former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001).

Still, the nation's highest office might hold great appeal to Hutchinson in two years.

That speculation went up a notch, after the current Arkansas governor recently made an appearance at an Iowa campaign event — along with reported visits to other states which appear early on the 2024 primary/caucus calendar (New Hampshire, South Carolina).

However, Hutchinson deflected the presidential rumors, by reasoning that next week's midterm elections were his sole focus in trekking to Iowa.

For example, Hutchinson went there to assist with the campaign of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who's been continuously serving as a U.S. senator since 1981 (six full terms).

"Everybody's been circling the wagons for [Grassley] to be reelected," said Hutchinson, who believes that Grassley "should be in good shape" for his race with Democrat challenger Michael Franken, despite the closer-than-usual polls.

