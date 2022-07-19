×
Tags: arizona | senate | republican | primary | midterm

Arizona US Senate Hopeful Jim Lamon to Newsmax: Masters Is a 'Globalist'

(Newsmax/''The Chris Salcedo Show'')

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 09:14 PM EDT

Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Jim Lamon called his Republican primary opponent Blake Masters a ''globalist'' on Newsmax.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show" about his exchange with Masters at an Arizona Republican Senate debate, Lamon said: "My point of pointing out Masters' hypocrisy. He's a globalist. He's backed by globalists. This guy's a true fake ...

"So it needed to be pointed out, because they're running a slick $17 million campaign funded by globalist money."

Lamon said that among some of the issues Arizona Republicans are concerned about are crime, the southern border and inflation.

"I, as a business guy," Lamon continued, "have solutions versus ... the young tech kid, working for Peter Thiel, really never been on his own before, doesn't have it — can't bring it."

The Arizona Republican primary is slated for Aug. 2. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, is up for reelection.

"This is the biggest race in the country," Lamon added." You need toughness to go after ... Mark Kelly."

