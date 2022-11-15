Ariz. State Sen. Ugenti-Rita to Newsmax: Candidates Faltered

Arizona's Republican candidates "should be crushing Democrats by double digits" but didn't meet that challenge in the midterm elections, but that "doesn't get the board of supervisors off the hook," Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They ran a terrible election," the Republican senator, who represents District 23, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You have again another example of elections run in Arizona that have not met people's expectations. They've been a disaster. I would even call them another debacle. But this is nothing new."

However, Republican candidates still should have defeated their Democrat challengers, particularly in light of "soaring inflation, the high cost of food and gas, and the wokeism that has permeated schools and the workplace," said Ugenti-Rita. "This was an opportunity for Republicans but, unfortunately, we did not meet that challenge."

She also noted the gubernatorial election results, after Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was declared the winner over GOP candidate Kari Lake.

"I think there what you see is what happens when you get off message, when you get away from conservative principles," said Ugenti-Rita. "You're taking a big gamble."

Ugenti-Rita also addressed the controversy concerning Hobbs, after complaints arose about her role in the state's election process, pointing out that despite concerns that Hobbs would have been in charge of counting the votes in her own race, that's not the case.

"The secretary of state oversees elections, but they don't run elections," Ugenti-Rita said. "The board of supervisors runs elections."

Ugenti-Rita noted that such boards in 15 counties are responsible for what happens on Election Day, not the secretary of state.

"They're the ones that are responsible for those tabulators not being calibrated correctly," said Ugenti-Rita. "They're the ones that are responsible for allowing people to drop off their ballots the day of, causing massive delays. They're the ones responsible for curing ballots. "

Ugenti-Rita acknowledged that a secretary of state has a "bully pulpit" with the potential to influence the board of supervisors, but not the "constitutional or statutory authority to direct the board of supervisors to do anything."

Meanwhile, it took almost a full week to determine Hobbs as the winner in Arizona, and there are still 13 House races nationwide that have not been called. Ugenti-Rita called such delays unacceptable.

"It breeds confusion," she said. "People start to become very skeptical. They often start to question whether things are run properly … this is the reason why they should all lose their seats in 2024," she said of elections officials.

Meanwhile, Democrats know how to "manipulate" the voting problems and find loopholes "because that's all they had," said Ugenti-Rita. "It's critical that Republicans make sure that they can compete on that platform, but also engage voters with a message.

"You can't keep talking about the past. You have to have a plan forward. You have to tell voters what you're going to do to alleviate the pain they're feeling right now."

