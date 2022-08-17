×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | house | republicans | irs | trump | fbi | raid

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: IRS Shouldn't Be Taught to Use 'Deadly Force'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 17 August 2022 02:44 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., admitted to being taken aback by recent photos — posted on the Twitter account of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — of IRS trainees brandishing guns.

Those trainees appeared to be partaking in exercises that resemble the work of formally trained police officers, and not people sitting behind a desk for a living.

Upon seeing it, "I got very nervous ... No. 1 [the trainees] look incompetent when holding a weapon," Biggs told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "And No. 2, [Democratic Party politicians] are talking about [IRS agents] using deadly force on American citizens ... it's really a problem."

If Republicans take over the House chamber in the November midterm elections, Biggs pledges more oversight for the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, in terms of demanding more transparency with the addition of 87,000 IRS agents over the next decade.

And if Democrats or agency leaders should stonewall these inquiries, Biggs says the House Republicans — as the majority party — would consider "defunding" President Biden's most recent initiative.

From Biggs' perspective, delivering on more oversight into governmental agencies won't be exclusive to the IRS next year.

The House Republicans will also have pointed questions for the Department of Justice and the FBI, regarding the recent raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The FBI's handling of the Trump raid "is a really dangerous situation in America today," says Biggs, who's up for reelection this November in Arizona's 5th Congressional District.

Thursday could be a big day in American politics, Biggs acknowledges.

If magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unseals the affidavit of the FBI raid, then it should provide more insight to the witnesses, testimony, charges, and terms of "probable cause" connected to the DOJ's search warrant — which reportedly led to 9 1/2 hours of search time at Mar-a-Lago.

"This is an historic case, a raid on the former president's home, where the [FBI and DOJ are] going after him; and I believe they've already made up their mind to indict" Trump in the coming weeks, says Biggs. "It's an unusual, dangerous action."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., admitted to being taken aback by recent photos — posted on the Twitter account of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — of IRS trainees brandishing guns.
arizona, house, republicans, irs, trump, fbi, raid
402
2022-44-17
Wednesday, 17 August 2022 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved