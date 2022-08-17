Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: IRS Shouldn't Be Taught to Use 'Deadly Force'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., admitted to being taken aback by recent photos — posted on the Twitter account of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — of IRS trainees brandishing guns.

Those trainees appeared to be partaking in exercises that resemble the work of formally trained police officers, and not people sitting behind a desk for a living.

Upon seeing it, "I got very nervous ... No. 1 [the trainees] look incompetent when holding a weapon," Biggs told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "And No. 2, [Democratic Party politicians] are talking about [IRS agents] using deadly force on American citizens ... it's really a problem."

If Republicans take over the House chamber in the November midterm elections, Biggs pledges more oversight for the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, in terms of demanding more transparency with the addition of 87,000 IRS agents over the next decade.

And if Democrats or agency leaders should stonewall these inquiries, Biggs says the House Republicans — as the majority party — would consider "defunding" President Biden's most recent initiative.

From Biggs' perspective, delivering on more oversight into governmental agencies won't be exclusive to the IRS next year.

The House Republicans will also have pointed questions for the Department of Justice and the FBI, regarding the recent raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The FBI's handling of the Trump raid "is a really dangerous situation in America today," says Biggs, who's up for reelection this November in Arizona's 5th Congressional District.

Thursday could be a big day in American politics, Biggs acknowledges.

If magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unseals the affidavit of the FBI raid, then it should provide more insight to the witnesses, testimony, charges, and terms of "probable cause" connected to the DOJ's search warrant — which reportedly led to 9 1/2 hours of search time at Mar-a-Lago.

"This is an historic case, a raid on the former president's home, where the [FBI and DOJ are] going after him; and I believe they've already made up their mind to indict" Trump in the coming weeks, says Biggs. "It's an unusual, dangerous action."

