Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Kari Lake Will Win Arizona's Governor Race

It's not always easy to take Arizona election officials at their word, acknowledges Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

However, if the reports are accurate about Arizona having roughly 570,000-plus ballots left to count over the next few days, then Biggs has a good idea of which candidate will prevail in the too-close-to-call gubernatorial race — pitting Republican Kari Lake against Democrat Katie Hobbs (the current secretary of state).

"I am confident that Kari Lake will be the next governor," Biggs told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Kilmeny Duchardt.

Various election trackers have Hobbs leading Lake by a tiny margin with more than 70% of precincts reporting. However, Biggs noted a robust majority of outstanding ballots being processed will likely trend toward Lake's side.

For example, Biggs estimated most of the rural counties in Arizona will "come in way, way strong for the Republicans."

Biggs also asserted the remaining votes in Maricopa County — easily the state's largest county — should come in at no less than 60/40 for the Republican triumvirate of Lake, Senate candidate Blake Masters and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem (currently an Arizona state representative).

In other states, where elections are handled more efficiently, Biggs reasoned the public might already know of Lake's projected gubernatorial victory. But Arizona is seemingly repeating many of its ballot-counting mistakes of the 2020 election.

"Arizona has this peculiar system where the ballots come in about a month [before Election Day], and there are also day-of dropoffs. ... This system of how we do this is going to have to change. It's absurd," said Biggs.

The Arizona Republican also sided with Lake's complaints about the lack of transparency in tabulating the remaining votes.

Lake's already on record in claiming the Arizona election officials have been "slow rolling" the results of various races, likely because they know it'll inevitably favor the Republicans.

"This has not been the cleanest-run election in Arizona [history], for sure," said Biggs, who's projected to win his own House race in the 5th congressional district. "I think [Lake] is right on the money."

