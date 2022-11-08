Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Horrific' If Arizona Election 'Stolen'

Former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Dick Morris, joined Newsmax on Election Day to weigh in with his take. Morris told Newsmax that it would be "horrific" if the election were to be "stolen" by election officials; alluding to Arizona's current secretary of state and Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs.

Speaking with "American Agenda" Tuesday, Morris said, "'It's deja-vu all over again,' as Yogi Berra said. Maricopa County, Philadelphia, that has a certain ring to it."

"It would be horrific if this election was lost or was stolen by election officials: particularly horrific when the democratic candidate for governor is the former secretary of state; to whatever extent anyone was at fault in 2020 in Arizona, it was Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate for governor."

Katie Hobbs is the current Arizona Secretary of State. She took office Jan. 7, 2019. Her term ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

"But so far," Morris added, "it looks very good. The turnout is very high in Republican areas.

"African-American turnout is low. I hope that, which there is of it, will be Blacks voting Republican. I think we're going to do very, very well among Republican men. I think Democrats will do better among Republican women, but that's an important new development and the demography of this race."

