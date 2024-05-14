Texas Patrolman to Newsmax: Federal Govt Should Enforce Own Laws

Christopher Olivarez, staff lieutenant for the Texas Highway Patrol, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the massive influx of illegal immigration "is a federal government issue" and those in government should be "following their own laws to enforce."

Last week, the Arizona Senate gave preliminary approval to HRC 2060, a bill that seeks to address the multitude of problems caused by the overwhelming flow of illegal migrants into the border state. Texas passed a similar bill earlier in the year but it has been blocked a federal appeals court.

U.S. Senate candidate Sheriff Mark Lamb joined the conversation on Newsmax and said Arizona is concerned about the issues of illegal balloting in the upcoming elections in his state.

"We're very concerned. We're coming into a very important election. We want to make sure that we don't have people that shouldn't be voting, voting. When this government has completely failed us, not just in the border but with immigration policies," he said on "Newsline."

Olivarez said that while Texas is trying to enforce border laws, the federal government has tried to block the state.

"They don't want us to protect our state or the country, for that matter," he said. "But we need to have consequences in place, we need to have a law in place that will prevent and slow down the flow of illegal immigration."

"It shouldn't be up to the states. This is a federal government issue, which they should be taking on that responsibility and following their own laws to enforce."

