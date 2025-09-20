Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Kirk Memorial Will Attract Close to 250K

Conservative leader Charlie Kirk "touched a lot of lives throughout the world," and his memorial will attract close to 250,000 people this Sunday, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Saturday.

According to Biggs, 200,000 to 250,000 people are expected "around the arena, which is going to be a real security issue, parking issue, traffic issue."

"But right next door to where the Cardinals play is where the ... Phoenix Coyotes used to play in the Glendale Arena. ... I anticipate that's going to be opened up for overflow seating as well," Biggs told "The Count."

Kirk's memorial will be held on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 31-year-old Kirk — a confidant of President Donald Trump — was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes related to the shooting.

Trump will travel with other high-level officials to the event.

Biggs told Newsmax that Arizona is "fortunate" to host the event because "we've hosted Super Bowls, big events a number of times."

"We know how to do it, but the security is extra tight. I just tell you that it's very tight," he said.

"And ... since so many of this is going to be first-come, first-served seating, it won't surprise me if you start seeing people there this afternoon, this evening, start lining up to get in for tomorrow."

Kirk, he said, was "really something special."

"But I did not fully understand the charisma. It's not just charisma but the conviction. Let's just put it that way. The conviction that he had. He reached out. He had a vision. He had a calling. He believed," Biggs said.

"And he reached out and was going forward. And he touched so many hearts all over the country. I just came back from an event this morning that probably had 600 to 700 people at it and paying a tremendous tribute to Charlie. So Charlie touched a lot of lives ... throughout not just the U.S., but throughout the world. Let's, let's face that fact."



