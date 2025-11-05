NYC Councilwoman Ariola to Newsmax: Cuomo Had No Chance Here

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's political resurgence is "a mirage built on fear," and New York City is lurching further left under new leadership, New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola said on Newsmax.

Cuomo lost Tuesday night to Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race.

"The 42% that he got was people who did support him," Ariola told "National Report" of Cuomo. "And others who were so fearful of Mamdani and would have voted Republican but went towards Cuomo.

"People that I know in my own communities, we just couldn't convince them to stick with the Republican candidate, someone who was on a valid line."

Ariola, a Republican representing parts of Queens, expressed frustration over what she described as a "political realignment driven by fear rather than conviction."

She said Cuomo's showing in recent polling and local elections wasn't a sign of genuine support but a reaction against the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, represented by figures like Mamdani, a progressive state assemblyman aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

"We're going to see a lot of people moving out of the city," she warned. "We're going to see a lot of different ideologies over at City Hall."

Ariola compared the city's current political trajectory unfavorably to past administrations, arguing that recent years have brought a decline in both leadership and quality of life.

"It was terrible with [Bill de] Blasio. We've gone through hell and back with [Eric] Adams," she said. "And now we have someone coming in who is a card-carrying communist and not ashamed to say it.

"He will want a speaker who is just as far left as he is, and that's never good."

The councilwoman didn't specify who she meant by "someone coming in," but her comments appeared to refer to the incoming mayoral administration and its close alignment with progressive factions.

Ariola also took aim at her own party's leadership, saying some Republicans in the City Council were "in talks with candidates that are far left and part of the DSA Progressive Caucus," a move she called "deeply concerning."

"This is part of their grander plan," Ariola said. "They want to take over City Hall, the state, and ultimately the White House. And if we don't stand strong now, that's exactly what's going to happen."

The councilwoman's remarks reflect growing anxiety among New York Republicans and moderate Democrats alike as the city continues to tilt left politically. With rising crime, high taxes, and deep ideological divides, Ariola warned that more New Yorkers could vote with their feet.

"New York used to be the city that set the standard for America," she said. "Now, it's becoming the testing ground for socialism.

"And if we're not careful, we'll lose the city entirely."

