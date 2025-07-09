Archbishop García-Siller to Newsmax: Lengthy Recovery for Those Who Lost Loved Ones

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller told Newsmax it will "be a long time of recovery" for those who lost loved ones in the tragic Texas flash floods, "and we will need the strength to carry on because this … has touched people from not only the Kerrville area … but even beyond the state and in the country."

"I'm able to see how even though humanity is very fragile in many ways, as we have seen, people, they come forward; they are resilient; and there is something within them that brings them up in the midst of pain and suffering," García-Siller said on "National Report."

"I have also noticed how faith is a gift from God in them. And it's God, a gift of God in us as we interact, [that] can do good things. And so, the purpose of this presence to be present to people these days is to do good, to practice justice and to walk humbly with God and with people," he added.

"It's very humbling, and it will be a long time of recovery, and we will need the strength to carry on because this is very massive and has touched people from not only the Kerrville area or the region but even beyond the state and in the country."

There are people in other parts of the world who have also connected, said García-Siller.

"I received phone calls from Ireland, from Spain, and people, they want to do something, and they are doing something wherever they are at," he said.

"It's a lot of respect for taking the goodwill of people in action and to respect. We don't want people to do what they cannot do, and we will not be able to do what we can't."

